US Pres. Trump to decide on next Fed Chair in 2-3 weeks

US Pres. Trump to decide on next Fed Chair in 2-3 weeksBy Eren Sengezer
Speaking to reporters on the White House South Lawn, US President Donald Trump said that he has had four meetings for Fed chairman and would be making a decision over the next two or three weeks, as reported by Reuters.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Will probably decide Price's (Health Secretary) fate sometime today
- Asked about Cuba, Trump says: "they are doing a lot of bad things"
- Asked about Health Secretary Price, Trump says he did not like the "optics" of private jet travel
- Price has not offered to resign
"Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met Thursday with former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh" Bloomberg wrote in a separate article, citing an administration official.
Moreover, according to the Wall Street Journal, Trump and Mnuchin also interviewed Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell on Wednesday.
