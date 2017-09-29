US Pres. Trump to decide on next Fed Chair in 2-3 weeks

Speaking to reporters on the White House South Lawn, US President Donald Trump said that he has had four meetings for Fed chairman and would be making a decision over the next two or three weeks, as reported by Reuters.

Key quotes (via Reuters):

Will probably decide Price's (Health Secretary) fate sometime today

Asked about Cuba, Trump says: "they are doing a lot of bad things"

Asked about Health Secretary Price, Trump says he did not like the "optics" of private jet travel

Price has not offered to resign

"Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met Thursday with former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh" Bloomberg wrote in a separate article, citing an administration official.

Moreover, according to the Wall Street Journal, Trump and Mnuchin also interviewed Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell on Wednesday.