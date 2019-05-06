US Pres. Trump: “There's always a chance we would need military action on Iran”

The US President Trump is on the wires now, via Reuters, making some strong comments on Iran.

Trump said, “There’s always a chance we would need military action on Iran”.

However, Trump added that he would much rather talk to Iran instead.

When asked whether he would talk to Iran's President Rouhani, Trump noted: ‘Yeah, Of Course’.

Meanwhile, both crude benchmarks ignore the above comments and drop nearly 1% amid trade wars and global growth concerns.