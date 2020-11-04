US Pres. Trump: There was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported

US President Donald Trump retake his twitter handle to convince markets of Republican victory in election during the early Thursday morning in Asia, Wednesday night for the rest.

Tweets

We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

.....there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

With his Democratic rival Joe Biden’s latest victory in Michigan, Fox projects 264 seats for him versus 270 required.

FX implications

Although odds of a blue wave have already receded, a Democratic victory is considered market friendly. However, AUD/USD seems to dislike the announcements as US President Trump keeps blocking the Democrats’ road to the White House and increases market uncertainry.

