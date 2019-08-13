US Pres. Trump: Tens of billions of dollars US is receiving is a gift from China

US President Donald Trump delivered some fresh remarks on the US-China trade dispute in a tweet that read: "Through massive devaluation of their currency and pumping vast sums of money into their system, the tens of billions of dollars that the US is receiving is a gift from China. Prices not up, no inflation. Farmers getting more than China would be spending."

The market doesn't seem to be paying any mind to these comments. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was virtually unchanged on the day at 97.39.