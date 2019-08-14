US Pres. Trump suggests ‘personal meeting’ with China’s Xi over Hong Kong crisis – CNBC

The CNBC quoted the US President Donald Trump’s latest tweets to take it as a suggestion for a “personal meeting” with China’s Xi over Hong Kong crisis.

The tweet reads as:

I know President Xi of China very well. He is a great leader who very much has the respect of his people. He is also a good man in a “tough business.” I have ZERO doubt that if President Xi wants to quickly and humanely solve the Hong Kong problem, he can do it. Personal meeting?

FX Implications

While the US President previously warned China of not intervening the Hong Kong protests, his latest U-turn can help strengthen the US-China bond that has been weary off-late. As a result, risk recovery is expected with the Australian Dollar (AUD) likely taking more benefits.