US Pres. Trump speech at the Economic Club of New York live stream - November 12

US President Donald Trump's speech at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday will start at 17:00 GMT. Earlier in the day, citing a source with knowledge of President Trump's prepared remarks, Politica reported that Trump's statement on China was expected to be 'constructive.' Markets will be paying close attention to any comments regarding the mutual rolling back of tariffs.

Ahead of Trump's speech, Wall Street's main indexes are posting modest daily gains and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down around 0.5%, pointing out to neutral market sentiment and suggesting that investors are staying on the sidelines ahead of Trump's speech.