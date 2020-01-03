US Pres. Trump: Soleimani was plotting to kill many more Americans

"General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more," US President Trump tweeted out on Friday.

"He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number of protestors killed in Iran itself," Trump added. "While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe."

These comments were largely ignored by market participants and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 2.7% on the day.