US Pres. Trump: Russia sanctions law he signed is "significantly flawed" - Reuters

US Pres. Trump: Russia sanctions law he signed is "significantly flawed" - ReutersBy Eren Sengezer
Reuters is reporting headlines from a recent statement released by the White House, with the key quotes found below:
- Trump says Russia sanctions law he signed is "significantly flawed"
- Trump says Congress included unconstitutional provisions in sanctions law that displaced president's authority
- Trump says certain provisions in the sanctions law require him to deny entry to certain individuals
- Trump says he will consider Congress' preferences but will implement the provisions in a manner consistent his constitutional authority
- Trump says he expects congress to refrain from using "this flawed bill" to hinder work with European allies to resolve Ukraine conflict
