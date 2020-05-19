US Pres. Trump response to coronavirus pandemic is 'witchcraft' – Global Times

Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin responds to US President Donald Trump’s claims that he is taking the anti-malaria drug against the coronavirus pandemic.

Hu tweeted out: “President Trump is leading the US's struggle against pandemic with witchcraft, and as a result, more than 90,000 people have died. If it were in China, the White House would have been burned down by angry people.”

President Trump, in a surprise announcement, on Monday, said he is taking hydroxychloroquine as preventive medicine against the coronavirus despite medical warnings about the use of the malaria drug. He said this after Moderna Inc. reported progress in a potential vaccine for the virus.

Market reaction

The above comments have little to no impact on the markets, with USD/JPY trading 0.10% higher near 107.40 region. The spot finds support from the risk-on trading in the Asian equities.