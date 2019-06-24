US Pres. Trump: Request on Iran: No nuclear weapons and no sponsoring of terror

Commenting on the ongoing conflict with Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump said that their request was very simple. "No nuclear weapons and no further sponsoring of terror," Trump tweeted out.

"China gets 91% of its Oil from the Straight, Japan 62%, & many other countries likewise. So why are we protecting the shipping lanes for other countries (many years) for zero compensation. All of these countries should be protecting their own ships on what has always been a dangerous journey. We don’t even need to be there in that the U.S. has just become (by far) the largest producer of energy anywhere in the world," Trump said in a Twitter thread.

There wasn't a significant market reaction to these comments.