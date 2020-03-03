US President Trump is on the wires now, via Twitter, responding to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s 25bps rate cut while calling for global easing policy action.
Trump tweeted out: “Australia’s Central Bank cut interest rates and stated it will most likely further ease in order to make up for China’s Coronavirus situation and slowdown. They reduced to 0.5%, a record low. Other countries are doing the same thing, if not more so. Our Federal Reserve has us paying higher rates than many others, when we should be paying less. Tough on our exporters and puts the USA at a competitive disadvantage. Must be the other way around. Should ease and cut rate big. Jerome Powell led Federal Reserve has called it wrong from day one. Sad!”
USD consolidates the downside
The US dollar index stalls its recent bearish momentum while consolidating around 97.50, as all eyes remain on the G7 coronavirus call.
