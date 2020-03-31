US Pres. Trump: Raised issue of oil prices with Russian President Putin

By Anil Panchal

While giving details of his call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump recently cleared that his call was about oil prices and that they’re hurting the industry.

Key quotes

Oil prices are helping airlines.

Oil prices are hurting the industry.

He also spoke with the Saudi crown prince about oil prices.

Market implications

Oil traders paid a little heed to the news as updates on the call were already out on Tuesday. That said, WTI remains under pressure around $19.80 by the press time.

