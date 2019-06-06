US Pres. Trump plans to declare new national emergency to impose tariffs – The Hill

Having left the door open for tariffs on Mexico to go live as imposed on Monday, the US President Donald Trump plans to declare a new national emergency in order to implement sweeping tariffs on Mexico over the flow of Central American migrants to the US, according to a draft document of the declaration reviewed by The Hill.

The news report further mentions that the document says, “new emergency is necessary due to the failure of the Government of Mexico to take effective action to reduce the mass migration of aliens illegally crossing into the United States through Mexico."

This can be second-time President Trump could use emergency in regards to Mexico after he justified sending National Guard troops to support Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials at the southern border in February.