US Pres. Trump: Not thrilled with Fed but Chairman Powell's job is safe

Commenting on the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) monetary policy decision during an interview with Fox News, US President Trump said that he was "not thrilled" with the Federal Reserve but added Chairman Jerome Powell's job was "safe."

The US Dollar Index, which gauges the dollar's value against a basket of six major currencies, showed little to no reaction to these comments and was last down 0.25% on the day at 98.30.

Later in the day, weekly jobless claims and existing home sales data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.