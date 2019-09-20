US Pres. Trump not looking for a "limited" trade deal with China

Citing a US Treasury aide familiar with talks, Bloomberg today reported that US President Trump was not interested in making a "limited" trade deal with China.

The markets seem to be reacting positively to this headline. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was virtually unchanged on the at 1.790% and the US Dollar Index was up 0.07% on the day at 98.43. Additionally, the S&P 500 Futures is up around 0.2% on the day to suggest that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to open the day in the positive territory.