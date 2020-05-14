US Pres. Trump: Not going to renegotiate China trade deal

Commenting on trade relations with China in an interview with Fox Business Network, US President Trump reiterated that he will not be renegotiating the trade deal.

Trump further noted that they are looking at Chinese companies having to follow US accounting rules if they trade on stock exchanges in the US. "We could tax companies that make products outside of the US," Trump added.

Market reaction

The market sentiment remains sour on Thursday. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were down 0.3% on the day. Meanwhile, major European equity indexes were down more than 2%.