US Pres. Trump: “Next year will be one of the best ever, and look at the Stock Market NOW!”

With the robust US macro data and the risk-on rally in the US stock markets, US President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to talk up on the economic prospects and outlook on Wall Street.

Trump tweeted out: "I feel more and more confident that our economy is in the early stages of coming back very strong. Not everyone agrees with me, but I have little doubt. Watch for September, October, November. Next year will be one of the best ever, and look at the Stock Market NOW!"

Market reaction

The upbeat comments from President Trump is likely to only add to the rebound in the US dollar from three-month lows of 97.19 reached against its main peers.

At the press time, the US dollar index rises 0.18% to 97.45.