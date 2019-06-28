US Pres. Trump: Meeting with Xi tomorrow will be productive 'at a minimum'

More comments flowing from the US President Trump, as he now expresses his take on Saturday’s meeting with the Chinese President Xi.

Key Quotes:

Meeting with Xi tomorrow will be productive 'at a minimum'. Very good chance to do something. Ultimately, things will work out. 'We'll see what happens tomorrow'. When asked whether he had promised Chinese President Xi a 6 month reprieve from tariffs, cites “No”. No I have not promised no new tariffs on China.

The above headlines are seen lifting the risk sentiment, now pushing USD/JPY back towards the 107.80 region while the recovery in the US rates is seen gathering steam.