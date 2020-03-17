US Pres. Trump: Looking at payroll tax but takes months to see results

US President Donald Trump said that they are looking at the payroll tax cut but acknowledged that it would take months to see the results.

"Hopefully, the US will not need a national lockdown," Trump added while speaking to reporters in the White House briefing room. Trump further noted that they are looking at providing assistance to Boeing and the GE in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes continue to push higher on Tuesday. As of writing, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were up 4.75% and 5.15%, respectively.