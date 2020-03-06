US Pres. Trump: Looking at different options for relief from coronavirus

US President Trump is back on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that his administration is looking at different options for relief from the virus.

His comments come as the blood bath on Wall Street extends, with the main indices down over 2%, as the confirmed cases of the illness rapidly rise in the US.

Market reaction

President Trump’s efforts to contain the virus spread seem to offer a bit of relief to the USD/JPY pair, as it looks to regain the 105.50 level. However, the US equities, Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures remain deep in the red.