US Pres. Trump: Issue of Iran's ballistic missiles would have to be included in any deal with Tehran

In an interview with NBC, U.S. President Trump said that he'd be willing to have talks with Iran's Ayatollah or President but added that the issue of Iran's ballistic missiles would have to be included in any deal with Tehran.

Earlier today, Trump tweeted out that they were ready to retaliate after Iran shot down a U.S. drone but decided against it after one of his generals told him that 150 people would die if they struck.

There wasn't an apparent market reaction to Trump's remarks and major equity indexes in the U.S. were moving near yesterday's closing levels.