US Pres. Trump: Iran made a big mistake, US drone was in international space

Commenting on Iran shooting down a United States military drone on Thursday, President Donald Trump said that Iran made a big mistake and added that they have documented that the drone was in the international space and didn't violate Iran's air space. When asked about the possible response, "you'll find out," Trump told reporters.
Stock markets don't seem to be liking Trump's comments with three major equity indexes erasing a large portion of their daily gains in the last ten minutes.
