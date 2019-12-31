US Pres. Trump: Iran is orchestrating an attack on US embassy in Iraq

US President Donald Trump, via Twitter, said that Iran was orchestrating an attack on the US embassy in Iraq.

"Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the US embassy in Iraq," Trump tweeted out. "They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the embassy, and so notified!"

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated from its highs amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and was last up only 0.35% on the day. Moreover, the S&P 500 futures turned negative on the day to suggest that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to start the day with modest losses.