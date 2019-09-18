US Pres. Trump: Instructed Secretary of Treasury to substantially increase sanctions on Iran

"I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran!" US President Donald Trump tweeted out in the last minutes.

This announcement comes as a response to reports suggesting that Iran was behind the missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

Trump's announcement doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 1.5% on the day at 1.776%.