US Pres. Trump: India's tariffs on American products no longer acceptable

U.S. President Donald Trump recently commented on the trade relations between the United States and India in a Twitter post.

"India has long had a field day putting tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!" President Donald Trump tweeted out.

With the initial market reaction to these comments, the USD/INR pair rose modestly to suggest that the rupee is reacting negatively to this development and is facing modest selling pressure. As of writing, the pair was up 0.1% on a daily basis at 68,615.