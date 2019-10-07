US Pres. Trump: If Turkey does anything 'off-limits' I will destroy and obliterate their economy

"As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off-limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!)," US President Donald Trump tweeted out in the last minutes.

The Turkish lira weakened sharply against its major rivals on these remarks and the USD/TRY pair was last seen trading at 5.8002, adding 1.86% on a daily basis.

"They must, with Europe and others, watch over the captured ISIS fighters and families. The US has done far more than anyone could have ever expected, including the capture of 100% of the ISIS Caliphate," Trump added.

"It is time now for others in the region, some of the great wealth, to protect their own territory. The USA is great!"