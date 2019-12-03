US Pres. Trump: If I want to make a deal with China, I would do very well

Reuters reports additional comments from US President Trump, as he now speaks on the US-China trade talks.

China has become very powerful on US money.

If I want to make a deal with China, I would do very well.

I’m doing well in trade talks with China.

China trade deal is dependent on whether or not I want to make it.

Probably better to wait until after the Nov 2020 election for the China deal.

When asked about North Korea, says I call him rocket man because he likes sending rockets up.