US Pres. Trump: I didn’t do it. I didn’t threaten anybody

In his press conference, the US President Donald touches various issues concerning from China, Japan, Mexico, Venezuela while also turning down latest allegations that might have led to his impeachment.

Key quotes

“I didn’t do it. I didn’t threaten anybody.”

“No push, No Pressure, No Nothing on Anybody.”

"Fully support transparency on the whistle blower information.”

“China trying to catch our economic growth but we are still No.1 whereas China has lost Trillions, China Wants to Make a Deal.”

“Our Economy Still Stays Strong and Largest in the World.”

“With PM Abe we signed a terrific new trade deal, helped farmers and technology.”

“We had productive talks with Pakistan and India.”

“We are Energy Independent.”

“President of Mexico doing a great job in Mexico.”

“I Expect We Will Reach A Fantastic Trade Deal With The UK Post Brexit.”

“China wants to make a deal, However the Real Question is 'Do We Want to make a Deal'?”

“Doesn’t like precedent of releasing details of call between US President and foreign leaders.”

“Venezuela is an example of what socialism can do.”

“We will give millions of dollars to help Venezuelans.”

“NAFTA worst trade deal ever made.”

“We are going to do lot of great trade deals with lot of countries.”

“I Will Do To Help Indian And Pakistan Leaders On Kashmir Issues.”

“India and Pakistan leaders are two good friends of mine and need to find a way to work it out on Kashmir issues.”

FX implications

While there are many trade/political issue being touched in the press conference, no asset-specific momentum can be expected. However, overall recovery in the US Dollar (USD) is more likely based on President Trump’s optimism surrounding the US economy and trade deal with the UK, Japan and China. It should also be noted that safe-havens might get additional weakness due to the same but no major response is being witnessed by the press time.