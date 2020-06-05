US Pres. Trump holds a new conference on jobs report – live stream

US President Donald Trump will be holding a news conference on the labour market report published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday.
Breaking: US NFP rose by 2.5 million in May, Unemployment Rate fell to 13.3%.
Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US increased by 2,509,000 in May, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Friday. This reading followed April's record decline of 20,687,000 and came in much better than the market expectation for a fall of 8,000,000.
Shocker – but a positive one – America is getting back to work, or at least receiving support while staying at home and remaining officially on the payroll.
The labor market collapse reversed in May as a totally unexpected gain in employment underlined the resilience of the American economy and the positive impact of the government’s efforts under the $2 trillion Payroll Protection Program to keep people at work.
