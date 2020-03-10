US Pres. Trump: Had a great meeting on economic stimulus

US President Donald Trump said that he had a great meeting that was focused on economic stimulus with Republicans on Capitol Hill on Tuesday and added that they were working hard on a lot of things regarding the coronavirus.

President Trump refrained from offering any details regarding the stimulus plan and called upon American citizens to stay calm.

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes turned south after these remarks but continue to trade in the positive territory. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.55% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 0.75% and 1.2%, respectively.