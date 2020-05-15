US Pres. Trump: Government focusing on 14 potential coronavirus vaccines

The US' federal government is focusing on 14 potential coronavirus vaccines and seeking to narrow the list further, US President Donald Trump said in a press conference on Friday.

"The government will invest in all top vaccine candidates," Trump added. "We will help distribute vaccine if other countries develop one first."

Market reaction

These comments provided a modest boost to market sentiment. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were down 0.25% and 0.17%, respectively.