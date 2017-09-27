US Pres. Trump: Going to cut taxes for middle-class, make tax code fairer and simpler

US Pres. Trump: Going to cut taxes for middle-class, make tax code fairer and simplerBy Eren Sengezer
US President Donald Trump is giving his remarks on tax reform, with key quotes found below:
- Congress will have a vote on healthcare reform before next year's November elections
- This is a once in a generation opportunity
- We are going to cut taxes for middle-class and make the tax code fairer and simpler for everyday Americans
- It's time to fight for our great American workers
