US Pres. Trump: Fed puts us at a disadvantage against our competition

US President Donald Trump recently crossed the wires arguing that the Federal Reserve is putting the US at a disadvantage against the competition.
"Germany sells 30-year bonds offering negative yields. Germany competes with the USA," Trump tweeted out.
"Our Federal Reserve does not allow us to do what we must do. They put us at a disadvantage against our competition. Strong Dollar, No Inflation! They move like quicksand. Fight or go home!"
Although markets usually ignore Trump's comments on the Fed's policy outlook, the US Dollar Index edged lower in the last minutes and turned flat on the day at 98.25.
