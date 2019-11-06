US Pres. Trump: Fed interest rate way too high

Responding to a Bloomberg article claiming that the flow of tourists into Europe amid accessible price of travel is becoming a problem, U.S. President Trump said it was due to weaker euro.

"This is because the euro and other currencies are devalued against the dollar, putting the U.S. at a big disadvantage. The Fed interest rate way too high, added to ridiculous quantitative tightening! They don’t have a clue!" Trump tweeted out.