US Pres. Trump: Fed acted far too quickly and now is very very late

US President Donald Trump tweeted out a quote from Mark Grant that read: “The Fed has got to do something! The Fed is the Central Bank of the United States, not the Central Bank of the World.”

Commenting on that remark, "The Federal Reserve acted far too quickly, and now is very, very late. Too bad, so much to gain on the upside!" Trump said.

The US Dollar Index didn't react to this comment and was last seen at 97.95, adding 0.12% on a daily basis.