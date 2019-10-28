US Pres. Trump: Expecting to sign China trade pact at APEC meeting in Chile

United States President Donald Trump on Monday said that he was expecting to sign the trade deal with China at the APEC meeting later in November. "We are looking to be ahead of schedule to sign phase one of the US-China trade deal," Trump added.

These comments seem to be having a positive impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 2.75% on the day and the S&P 500 Futures was adding 0.45% to suggest that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to open the day in the positive territory.