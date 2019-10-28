US Pres. Trump: Expecting to sign China trade pact at APEC meeting in Chile

United States President Donald Trump on Monday said that he was expecting to sign the trade deal with China at the APEC meeting later in November. "We are looking to be ahead of schedule to sign phase one of the US-China trade deal," Trump added.
These comments seem to be having a positive impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 2.75% on the day and the S&P 500 Futures was adding 0.45% to suggest that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to open the day in the positive territory.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers within range, below 1.1100
A slow start to the week sees the American currency giving up some of its latest gains. EUR/USD trades just below the critical figure. Dull trading ahead of US first-tier events later in the week.
GBP/USD spikes to 1.2850 on Tusk comments
The Pound extends its recovery against its American rival, waiting for more Brexit definitions. EU’s Tusk confirmed Brexit extension until January 31st, UK Parliament to make the next move.
USD/JPY: Neutral-to-bullish in the short-term
Japanese data failed to impress as the Corporate Service Price Index came in as expected at 0.5%. The US macroeconomic calendar includes minor figures related to economic activity. USD/JPY extends its consolidative range ahead of US first-tier data later this week.
Gold consolidates in a range, just above $1500 mark
Gold refreshed daily tops during the early European session, albeit lacked any strong bullish conviction and remained well below three-week tops set on Friday.
China breaks the bank with their bet on Blockchain
Recent price movement puts Bitcoin back on a price rising scenario. Ethereum and XRP, with fewer profits, get better setups than Bitcoin for the medium term. Volatility may increase sharply in the short term.