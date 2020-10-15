US Pres. Trump: Expecting Republicans to agree to higher stimulus spending

US President Donald Trump told Fox Business Network on Thursday that he directed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to offer more than $1.8 trillion for the coronavirus relief bill but added that they haven't been able to reach a deal yet, per Reuters.

"We like stimulus, we want stimulus, we think we should have stimulus," Trump said and noted that the expects Republicans to agree to a higher stimulus spending.

Market reaction

These comments failed to help market sentiment improve. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was down 1.1% on the day at $3i450.