US Pres. Trump: Expect China's Xi will move on some of the issues that are in dispute

The US President Donald Trump is on wires, via Reuters, giving additional details of the US-China and the US-Mexican trade issues that are drawing much of the market attention off-late. He also mentioned his dislike for Iran.
Key Notes
- Iran is playing with fire.
- We need to make a deal that is somewhat tilted to the US advantage.
- Trade talks with China are already underway by phone
- Expect China's Xi will move on some of the issues that are in dispute.
- Looking at delay for the US census.
- Mexico tariffs are off table, country doing great job.
