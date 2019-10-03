US Pres. Trump: EU for many years treated USA very badly on trade

United States (US) President Donald Trump recently announced that the US won a $7.5 billion award from the Wolrd Trade Organisation (WTO).

"The US won a $7.5 billion award from the World Trade Organization against the European Union, who has for many years treated the USA very badly on trade due to tariffs, trade barriers, and more," Donald Trump tweeted out.

"This case going on for years, a nice victory!"

These comments don't seem to have a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 1.5% on the day at 1.582%.