US Pres. Trump: EU and China will further lower interest rates and pump money into their systems

US President Donald Trump, once again, voiced his criticism over the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

"The EU and China will further lower interest rates and pump money into their systems, making it much easier for their manufacturers to sell product," Trump tweeted out. "In the meantime, and with very low inflation, our Fed does nothing - and probably will do very little by comparison. Too bad!"

Trump's tweets about the Fed and its policy outlook are nothing new and markets don't seem to be paying attention to them anymore. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is at its highest level in nearly two months at 98.12, up 0.2% on the day.