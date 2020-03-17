US Pres. Trump: Economy will come back very rapidly, progress being made on coronavirus

US President Trump is on the wires now, via Reuters, addressing the press briefing with Coronavirus Task Force.

Progress is being made on coronavirus response and testing procedures are going well.

Telehealth services being expanded.

Believes economy will come back very rapidly.

Committed to getting small businesses support and flexibility.

Mnuchin meeting with Senators Tuesday on additional stimulus measures.

Had very good talk with New York Governor Cuomo, agreed states need different things.

Trying to get people to buy less, stores will remain open.