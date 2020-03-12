US Pres. Trump: Don't support Democrats' coronavirus economic relief bill

US Presiden Donald Trump said that he doesn't support House Democrats' coronavirus economic relief package because it includes unrelated issues.

"Hopefully, we can reestablish travel links with China and Europe very quickly," Trump told reporters in an Oval Office meeting with Irish Prime Minister, per Reuters. "I could not consult with European officials before implementing the travel ban because we had to move quickly."

Trump further noted that he is not yet going to invoke emergency powers under the Stafford Act over coronavirus.

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes suffer heavy losses on Thursday. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were down 8.4% and 7.4%, respectively.