US Pres. Trump: Doing well with China in our trade deal

US President Donald Trump crossed the wires in the last minutes, reiterating that they were doing well with China in their trade deal, per Reuters.

These comments were largely ignored by the market participants. As of writing, Wall Street's three main indexes were erasing between 0.15% and 0.25 while the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 0.6% on the day at 1.830%.

In the meantime, the risk-sensitive USD/JPY pair showed little to no reaction to this comment and is now trading at 108.60, where it closed the previous week.