US Pres. Trump: Doing very well in our negotiations with China

"We are doing very well in our negotiations with China," US President Donald Trump tweeted out in the last minutes but repeated that a possible trade deal with China will get tougher if China risks waiting to see the outcome of the 2020 election.

"While I am sure they would love to be dealing with a new administration so they could continue their practice of “ripoff USA”($600 B/year),16 months plus is a long time to be haemorrhaging jobs and companies on a long-shot And then, think what happens to China when I win. The deal would get much tougher! In the meantime, China’s Supply Chain will crumble and businesses, jobs and money will be gone!"

Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield pulled away from daily low and is now losing around 0.4% on the day near 1.5%.