US President Donald Trump said that he doing ‘really good’ in an interview with FOX News this Friday.

Key quotes

“The first lady doing really good.

“May do public events before Saturday.”

“May try do a rally on Saturday probably in Florida.”

Market reaction

Amid upbeat comments from President Trump, investors are breathing a sigh of relief, as the US political uncertainty eases. Most of the Asian indices are trending in the green alongside sizeable gains in the US stock futures.

The US dollar index, on the other hand, is seeing fresh selling, as it hits fresh three-day lows at 93.48, as we write.

Dollar index: 15-minutes chart