US Pres. Trump: Doing great with China and other trade deals, only problem is Fed

US President Donald Trump said that the US is doing great with China and other trade deals while repeating that the Federal Reserve and Chairman Powell are the only problems they are facing.

"He’s like a golfer who can’t putt, has no touch. Big US growth if he does the right thing, big cut - but don’t count on him! So far he has called it wrong, and only let us down," Trump tweeted out.

"We are competing with many countries that have a far lower interest rate, and we should be lower than them."

The US Dollar Index didn't pay much attention to Trump's comments and was last seen at 98.15, where it was virtually unchanged on a daily basis.