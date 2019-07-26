US Pres. Trump discussed ideas to weaken dollar in Cabinet-level meeting - CNBC

According to CNBC's Washington correspondent, Kayla Tausche, US President Donald Trump discussed ideas to weaken the dollar during a meeting on Thursday.

"Pres. Trump convened Cabinet-level meeting yesterday to discuss ideas to weaken dollar -- including capital controls and active "jawboning" by officials on TV, sources tell me," CNBC's Tausche tweeted out.

At the moment, the US Dollar Index, which rose to its highest level in nearly two months at 98.05 earlier in the hour, is up 0.2% on the day at 97.98.