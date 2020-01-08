US Pres. Trump delivers remarks on Iran conflict – live stream

US President Donald Trump will ve delivering his remarks on the latest developments surrounding the conflict with Iran in a press conference at the White House.
Trump statement on Iran's attack: Three scenarios for currencies and gold
It took Iran five days – to the minute – to retaliate to the US killing of Qassem Suleimani, a top Iranian general official. Tehran fired missiles on two US bases in Iraq, claiming that 80 people were killed. However, the Pentagon did not report any casualties and President Donald Trump tweeted "all is well."
Markets have bounced back from the initial fall but tension remains elevated as the president is set to address the nation on recent Mid-East developments.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near its daily lows after Trump’s speech
US President Trump made a statement on the latest developments on the Middle-East, pouring some cold water on a possible escalation. EUR/USD trades near its daily lows just above 1.1100.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3100 ahead of Brexit news
The GBP/USD pair seems to have found some stability in the 1.3100 price zone, as the market waits for the UK Parliament to vote on PM Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill this Thursday.
USD/JPY soars to 109.00 on relief
Safe-haven assets are on the loose with the USD/JPY pair up to 109.00 after the US President said Iran appears to be standing down, announced more sanctions on the country, but no other retaliation.
WTI plummets below $60 following US Pres. Trump's remarks on Iran conflict
Crude oil prices came under heavy selling pressure in the last hour after US President Donald Trump took the high road in US-Iran conflict. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $59.90, losing 4.4% on a daily basis.
USD/JPY soars to 109.00 on relief
Safe-haven assets are on the loose with the USD/JPY pair up to 109.00 after the US President said Iran appears to be standing down, announced more sanctions on the country, but no other retaliation.