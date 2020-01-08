US Pres. Trump delivers remarks on Iran conflict – live stream

US President Donald Trump will ve delivering his remarks on the latest developments surrounding the conflict with Iran in a press conference at the White House.

Trump statement on Iran's attack: Three scenarios for currencies and gold

It took Iran five days – to the minute – to retaliate to the US killing of Qassem Suleimani, a top Iranian general official. Tehran fired missiles on two US bases in Iraq, claiming that 80 people were killed. However, the Pentagon did not report any casualties and President Donald Trump tweeted "all is well."

Markets have bounced back from the initial fall but tension remains elevated as the president is set to address the nation on recent Mid-East developments.