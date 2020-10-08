US Pres. Trump: COVID-19 aid talks are starting to work out

"It looks like there is a really good chance to reach a deal on COVID aid, talks have reopened," US President Donald Trump told Fox Business Network on Thursday.

Trump further noted that they are talking about a deal for airline and individual stimulus checks. "House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to make a deal on COVID-19 aid," Trump added reiterated that talks are starting to work out.

Market reaction

The S&P 500 futures edged slightly higher on these comments and was last seen gaining 0.62% on the day at 3,428.