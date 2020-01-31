US Pres. Trump: Coronavirus outbreak is 'very well under control'

In a speech at an auto parts manufacturer in Warren, Michigan, US President Donald Trump said that the US was cooperating with China on the coronavirus outbreak and he believed it was under control, per Reuters.

Key Quotes:

“We’re working very closely with (China) and with a lot of other people and a lot of other countries” on combating the outbreak.”

“We think we have it very well under control. We have very little problem in this country at this moment.”

On Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that coronavirus epidemic in China is now a public health emergency of international concern.

However, the relaxed tone by the WHO official is what is offering some respite to the global markets, as WHO Head Dr. Tedros said that “cases are relatively small. We have not seen any deaths outside of China, for which we must all be grateful. “

The risk sentiment remains buoyed, as reflected by higher Asian equities and S&P 500 futures. The US Treasury yields also see a strong recovery, driving USD/JPY back on the 109 handle.